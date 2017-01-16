Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Milner often seems to pass under the radar despite his record.

James Milner equals Premier League record during Liverpool vs Manchester United

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

James Milner often doesn't get the credit he deserves.

Liverpool had the midfielder-turned-left-back to thank for helping them to a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday after he coolly dispatched a penalty quite literally handed to the Reds by Paul Pogba.

It's not the first time the England international has weighed in with a vital goal this season; in fact, despite his rather odd change of position, the 31-year-old has netted six times already, even if they've all come from the spot.

Article continues below

Jurgen Klopp can always rely on the cool-headed, industrious Milner to put in a shift for his team.

Admittedly, he's never been the most glamorous footballer, but he's established himself as a thoroughly reliable player.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Cole Beasley gets destroyed by huge tackle

WATCH: Cole Beasley gets destroyed by huge tackle

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

WWE reportedly pick out huge WrestleMania 33 opponent for Shane McMahon

WWE reportedly pick out huge WrestleMania 33 opponent for Shane McMahon

Wayne Rooney saved Graeme Le Saux from humiliation before Liverpool game

Wayne Rooney saved Graeme Le Saux from humiliation before Liverpool game

Jurgen Klopp hits out at Man United for Marouane Fellaini's performance

Jurgen Klopp hits out at Man United for Marouane Fellaini's performance

In fact, Liverpool can rely on him to such an extent that they should have been certain they would avoid defeat once he had scored.

Impressive record

Quite incredibly, Milner has never been on the losing side in a Premier League game when he's found the back of the net, per the Mirror.

The fact he achieved that feat once again at Old Trafford means he's now equalled a top flight record with that particular statistic - 46 games with a goal and no losses.

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Obviously, that raises the question of who set the record in the first place. Someone like Thierry Henry, maybe, with Arsenal's Invincibles?

Or a Premier League powerhouse like Didier Drogba?

Milner reliable 

Nope. The one and only Darius Vassell. To be fair, the fact he did it with the Manchester City of old and Aston Villa is quite the achievement.

Technically speaking, Milner has actually beaten Vassell too, as he's only drawn nine of his 46 games, whereas for the former striker, it was 10.

Manchester City's Darius Vassell celebra

It's all pretty impressive when you consider how many top flight clubs he's played for. Before joining Liverpool, he'd plied his trade with Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Manchester City.

So, despite Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late equaliser, Klopp should have been assured that there was no way his team were going to be undone by the Red Devils.

Is James Milner underrated? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Europa League
Football
Premier League
Daniel Sturridge
Steven Gerrard
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again