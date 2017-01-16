James Milner often doesn't get the credit he deserves.

Liverpool had the midfielder-turned-left-back to thank for helping them to a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday after he coolly dispatched a penalty quite literally handed to the Reds by Paul Pogba.

It's not the first time the England international has weighed in with a vital goal this season; in fact, despite his rather odd change of position, the 31-year-old has netted six times already, even if they've all come from the spot.

Jurgen Klopp can always rely on the cool-headed, industrious Milner to put in a shift for his team.

Admittedly, he's never been the most glamorous footballer, but he's established himself as a thoroughly reliable player.

In fact, Liverpool can rely on him to such an extent that they should have been certain they would avoid defeat once he had scored.

Impressive record

Quite incredibly, Milner has never been on the losing side in a Premier League game when he's found the back of the net, per the Mirror.

The fact he achieved that feat once again at Old Trafford means he's now equalled a top flight record with that particular statistic - 46 games with a goal and no losses.

Obviously, that raises the question of who set the record in the first place. Someone like Thierry Henry, maybe, with Arsenal's Invincibles?

Or a Premier League powerhouse like Didier Drogba?

Milner reliable

Nope. The one and only Darius Vassell. To be fair, the fact he did it with the Manchester City of old and Aston Villa is quite the achievement.

Technically speaking, Milner has actually beaten Vassell too, as he's only drawn nine of his 46 games, whereas for the former striker, it was 10.

It's all pretty impressive when you consider how many top flight clubs he's played for. Before joining Liverpool, he'd plied his trade with Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Manchester City.

So, despite Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late equaliser, Klopp should have been assured that there was no way his team were going to be undone by the Red Devils.

