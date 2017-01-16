Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jose Mourinho.

Phil Jones reveals Jose Mourinho's team talk at half-time vs Liverpool

Jose Mourinho needed a response from his Manchester United players in the second half against Liverpool on Sunday - and he got one.

The Red Devils trailed their visitors 1-0 for most of the second 45 minutes but late pressure eventually paid dividends, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic heading home a 84th-minute equaliser.

Questions have since been asked of whether the Swede's goal should have counted but, credit where credit is due, United fought hard for the draw.

While their comeback was by no means pretty, the home side did exactly what was required of them in a losing position by playing to their own strengths and Liverpool's weaknesses.

Long ball football is what United eventually resorted to, as Jurgen Klopp explained in a post-match press conference.

He said: "In the end period of the game when United started playing long balls (to Marouane Fellaini and Ibrahimovic) after 80 minutes [of] high intense football, it is really hard.

"I hoped we would have a bit of luck. Unfortunately not, but all good. [On Monday] I can enjoy the result, but [on Sunday night] only the performance.

"It is so intense. They play long balls, it was a wild game. There was a lot of action in the last few minutes."

Something was noticeably different about United in the second half and it would seem Mourinho's half-time team talk made the difference.

Speaking to the club's official website, Phil Jones explained exactly what Mourinho said in the dressing room.

"The manager said that in the first half we played too much into their hands," he said. "You could see in the second half we went a little bit more direct and they struggled to deal with it, especially with Ibra up top.

"Straight away from when the second half whistle went it must have been like a basketball match to watch. They attacked, we attacked, and it continued like that for the 45 minutes."

United struggled to cope with Liverpool's 'gegenpressing' in the first half and so, to get the ball up the pitch quicker, they used Ibrahimovic as an aerial outlet.

Fellaini's introduction in the 76th minute only bolstered United's bid to equalise and, sure enough, the Belgian's effort from Wayne Rooney's cross fell to Ibrahimovic, who equalised.

