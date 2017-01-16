To many, Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday was one of the most engrossing matches so far this season. For Paul Pogba, it was one to forget.

The most expensive player in the world arguably had his worst game since returning to Old Trafford last summer and was responsible for Liverpool's goal in the first half.

The away side had looked threatening from set pieces throughout the opening exchanges and eventually the pressure took its toll. After losing Dejan Lovren yet again, Pogba was caught out and handballed to concede a penalty.

James Milner duly converted the spot kick, before Zlatan Ibrahimovic's dramatic equaliser meant the points were shared.

Nevertheless, Pogba will be disappointed with his performance after showing big improvements in recent weeks.

Until yesterday, the Frenchman appeared to be thriving under the pressure of a £89 million price tag and the spotlight being firmly on his every move.

And although many have questioned whether the 23-year-old has done enough to warrant Man United forking out a record-breaking fee to re-sign him, the stats show he has already become a better player.

Brought to our attention by Oulala, it has been revealed that Pogba has statistically improved in as many as seven key aspects compared to his last season at Juventus.

In terms of successful passes per game, Pogba has gone from 40 to 60 - showing he's taking extra responsibility at United to be constantly involved in the play.

A point further emphasised by the amount of chances he creates every 90 minutes, an improvement from 1.5 to 1.9.

Perhaps surprisingly - given his performance yesterday - he has also tightened up on his defensive work under Jose Mourinho.

Interceptions (1.3-1.6) and clearances (0.8-1.5) per game have both made small improvements while there has been a much bigger rise in the number of aerial duels won (1.8-2.8).

Elsewhere, Pogba's pass completion percentage and take-on success rate have also risen marginally - you can see the full comparison in the image below.

However, the French international has still got some work to do to beat his tally of eight goals and 12 assists from last season. Currently, he has found the back of the net four times and created just three more this term.

But those aforementioned statistics should encourage many Man United fans that the Liverpool performance was merely a blip for a player who is well on the way to achieving his undoubted potential.

