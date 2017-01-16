It seems Tianjin Quanjian have toned down their expectations dramatically just days after being linked with Diego Costa.

The Chinese Super League club are clearly determined to make a massive statement of intent in the transfer window.

So far, Oscar and Carlos Tevez have both headed to Shanghai SIPG and Shenhua respectively, so Tianjin have some catching up to do when it comes to paying way over the odds for fairly mediocre players.

French publication L'Equipe have it that they're trying to rectify that situation with a bid for former Chelsea and Manchester United flop Radamel Falcao.

To be fair to him, despite his woes in the Premier League, the 30-year-old has been a massive hit in Ligue 1 this season - then again, so has Mario Balotelli, so make of that what you will.

Now back at Monaco, the Colombian has scored 15 goals in all competitions this term. It's a reminder of the kind of form which made him so highly-rated in the first place.

It's obviously earned him a lot of respect in China, as he's thought to have been the subject of a €50million bid - equivalent to roughly £45million.

New regulation

Amidst all this, BBC Sport are reporting that a new rule has been introduced to stop these "irrational deals".

From next season, CSL clubs will only be allowed to field three non-Chinese players per game as the league hopes to develop more home-grown players and boost its reputation.

Nonetheless, it doesn't seem to be deterring anyone from these crazy bids. Tianjin have already bought in Axel Witsel on a £15million-a-year salary, so who knows what kind of money would be on offer for Falcao if he were to agree a move.

Monaco have rejected the offer, but it remains to be seen whether any more will come of this. Their vice-president Vadim Vasilyev told Canal+, via Sky Sports:

"I have to think like a leader. Obviously I want to win titles and trophies, but there are special situations. There are very few clubs in the world that can refuse any offer."

It certainly doesn't sound like Monaco are willing to hold onto their main man at any cost.

