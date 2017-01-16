Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Falcao has enjoyed an impressive season back at Monaco .

Radamel Falcao the subject of huge bid from China

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It seems Tianjin Quanjian have toned down their expectations dramatically just days after being linked with Diego Costa.

The Chinese Super League club are clearly determined to make a massive statement of intent in the transfer window.

So far, Oscar and Carlos Tevez have both headed to Shanghai SIPG and Shenhua respectively, so Tianjin have some catching up to do when it comes to paying way over the odds for fairly mediocre players.

Article continues below

French publication L'Equipe have it that they're trying to rectify that situation with a bid for former Chelsea and Manchester United flop Radamel Falcao.

To be fair to him, despite his woes in the Premier League, the 30-year-old has been a massive hit in Ligue 1 this season - then again, so has Mario Balotelli, so make of that what you will.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Packers receiver reveals shocking detail about Aaron Rodgers’ clutch late-game throw

Packers receiver reveals shocking detail about Aaron Rodgers’ clutch late-game throw

Watch: Travis Kelce's NSFW rant about referee after questionable call in Chiefs loss

Watch: Travis Kelce's NSFW rant about referee after questionable call in Chiefs loss

The Rock leads WWE tributes after death of Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka [Tweets]

The Rock leads WWE tributes after death of Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka [Tweets]

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

Wayne Rooney saved Graeme Le Saux from humiliation before Liverpool game

Wayne Rooney saved Graeme Le Saux from humiliation before Liverpool game

Gary Neville reveals what Chelsea players told him about Costa in training

Gary Neville reveals what Chelsea players told him about Costa in training

Now back at Monaco, the Colombian has scored 15 goals in all competitions this term. It's a reminder of the kind of form which made him so highly-rated in the first place.

It's obviously earned him a lot of respect in China, as he's thought to have been the subject of a €50million bid - equivalent to roughly £45million.

New regulation 

Amidst all this, BBC Sport are reporting that a new rule has been introduced to stop these "irrational deals".

From next season, CSL clubs will only be allowed to field three non-Chinese players per game as the league hopes to develop more home-grown players and boost its reputation.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-CAEN

Nonetheless, it doesn't seem to be deterring anyone from these crazy bids. Tianjin have already bought in Axel Witsel on a £15million-a-year salary, so who knows what kind of money would be on offer for Falcao if he were to agree a move.

Monaco have rejected the offer, but it remains to be seen whether any more will come of this. Their vice-president Vadim Vasilyev told Canal+, via Sky Sports:

"I have to think like a leader. Obviously I want to win titles and trophies, but there are special situations. There are very few clubs in the world that can refuse any offer."

It certainly doesn't sound like Monaco are willing to hold onto their main man at any cost.

How much is Radamel Falcao worth? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
AS Monaco
Chelsea
Didier Drogba
UEFA Champions League
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again