The Rock leads WWE tributes after death of Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka [Tweets]

WWE

Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka.

The WWE world reacts to Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka’s death

Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka passed away yesterday at the age of 73. The WWE Hall of Famer’s death was announced by his daughter, Tamia, on her Instagram.

News spread over social media and The Rock also presented the news on Twitter on behalf of the family.

Snuka lost his battle with stomach cancer, but fans everywhere will remember his feud with Roddy Piper and that glorious dive from the top of a steel cage.

Recently, the effects of dementia really started to take its toll on the former superstar.

WWE suspended his legends contract two years ago as legal troubles resurfaced for the Superfly, but after the charges have been dropped, they posted a tweet that showed their sadness about his passing.

The WWE stars of the past and the present were also quick to pay their respects on social media.

A later statement on the company’s website says: “His dive off the top of the steel cage onto Don Muraco at Madison Square Garden as hundreds of flash bulbs went off will forever live as one of the most memorable moments in WWE history.”

In addition, the company also sent their condolences to the family in the release. Many on social media have started to speculate on what exactly the WWE will do as a tribute on Raw because of the controversial life of the legendary wrestler.

Snuka leaves behind a complicated legacy for certain, but inside the ring he was a true innovator and a personality that will never be forgotten by fans of those eras of wrestling.

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
The Rock
Hulk Hogan
Vince McMahon


