Packers receiver reveals shocking detail about Aaron Rodgers’ clutch late-game throw

Randall Cobb reveals incredible detail regarding Aaron Rodgers’ late-game heroics

With just 10 seconds remaining in a 31-31 Divisional Round game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, Aaron Rodgers was flushed out of the pocket to his left, headed with his back to the sidelines.

Scanning the field ahead while being sure to avoid the pressure, Rodgers saw a sliver of opportunity, had no time to plant, so instead flicked the ball ahead on the run to tight end Jared Cook.

To everyone’s surprise, not only did Rodgers fit the ball into the smallest of windows, but Cook also kept both feet in bounds to set the Packers up for a long field goal.

Just three seconds remained on the clock after the play.

It was a seemingly impossible outcome given the time remaining on the clock and the field position that the Packers had to deal with.

Check it out below.

They would, of course, convert the kick and ended up winning the game 34-31 based on the heroic set up.

You can make the argument that no other quarterback in the world could have made that throw.

However, the most amazing part of the play was not known until after the game.

That’s right. There was no designed call. Rodgers literally told each receiver where to go in a bit of a freestyle.

On the night, Rodgers went 28-for-43 for 356 yards and added two touchdowns with one interception.

The Packers will travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in the NFC Championship. We will see if Rodgers can put on another magic show and lead his team to the Super Bowl.

Topics:
Green Bay Packers
NFL Playoffs
Dallas Cowboys
NFL

