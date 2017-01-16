Watch: Travis Kelce's NSFW rant about referee after questionable call in Chiefs loss

In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Travis Kelce.

Watch: Chiefs star Travis Kelce rips referee after playoff loss to Pittsburgh Steelers

Travis Kelce has never been shy about sharing his opinions about what happens on the football field.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Playoffs on Sunday night, the star tight end took his frustrations out on head referee Carl Cheffers.

Trailing 18-10 with 2:43 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs scored a touchdown on a run by Spencer Ware and then lined up to go for a two-point conversion.

However, left tackle Eric Fisher was called for holding on the play, backing the Chiefs up 10 yards for another try, which came up short. According to The Comeback, Kelce took issue with the call and didn't hold back his feelings when asked about the penalty, which can also be seen in the video below:

"The momentum’s getting on our side and then we just get our jugulars ripped out because ref felt bad for James Harrison falling on the ground.

"It’s ignorance. The ref No. 51 shouldn’t even be able to wear a zebra jersey ever again. He shouldn’t even be able to work at fucking Foot Locker."

Though it's understandable why Kelce was upset, his quick wit and hilarious Foot Locker joke show why he's one of the best interviews in the game.

Kelce also wanted to make it known that nobody in the Kansas City locker room was holding Fisher responsible for the loss:

"That wasn’t a hold on my guy Eric Fisher. I hope No. 72 doesn’t go the entire offseason thinking it was his fault. That was horseshit, flat out."

The Chiefs season may be over after Sunday night's loss, but it's safe to say Kelce will be getting one more call from the league to issue a fine for his brutal statements about Cheffers.

Topics:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kansas City Chiefs
AFC North
NFL Playoffs
AFC
NFL
AFC West

