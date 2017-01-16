Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Andre Drummond makes incredible 63-foot buzzer-beater

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is a career 38.7 percent free throw shooter.

However, the fifth-year pro has gone 2-for-3 from three-point range this season, channeling his inner Steph Curry.

On Sunday night, Drummond picked up the ball on the opposing free-throw line just before halftime against the Los Angeles Lakers, heaved it just before the buzzer sounded, and watched with everyone else as the seemingly impossible happened.

Check out the play below.

Here’s another angle.

As you can see, he even started celebrating early, as he knew the shot was on line.

Since the game was being played in California, maybe he felt inspired by simply being near the Splash Brothers.

He finished with 15 points, 17 rebounds, two assists, a block and three steals in the 102-97 victory.

Of his five career three-pointers, three have been from beyond half court. This was probably not his most impressive one, either. Check out how deep he hit this shot against the Raptors in February of 2016.

That’s some serious range!

On the season, Drummond is 83-for-187 (44.4 percent) from the free throw line which is nearly a 10 percent improvement over his 35.5 percent mark last season.

Perhaps he should take his free throws from the half court line from now on.

Topics:
NBA
Andre Drummond
Detroit Pistons
Central Division
Eastern Conference
LA Lakers
Pacific Division
Western Conference

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again