Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is a career 38.7 percent free throw shooter.

However, the fifth-year pro has gone 2-for-3 from three-point range this season, channeling his inner Steph Curry.

On Sunday night, Drummond picked up the ball on the opposing free-throw line just before halftime against the Los Angeles Lakers, heaved it just before the buzzer sounded, and watched with everyone else as the seemingly impossible happened.

Check out the play below.

Here’s another angle.

As you can see, he even started celebrating early, as he knew the shot was on line.

Since the game was being played in California, maybe he felt inspired by simply being near the Splash Brothers.

He finished with 15 points, 17 rebounds, two assists, a block and three steals in the 102-97 victory.

Of his five career three-pointers, three have been from beyond half court. This was probably not his most impressive one, either. Check out how deep he hit this shot against the Raptors in February of 2016.

That’s some serious range!

On the season, Drummond is 83-for-187 (44.4 percent) from the free throw line which is nearly a 10 percent improvement over his 35.5 percent mark last season.

Perhaps he should take his free throws from the half court line from now on.