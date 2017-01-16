There aren't too many weeks when Antonio Conte will have wished he was in Arsene Wenger's position this season.

Chelsea may be seven points clear of nearest rivals Tottenham in the Premier League table, but the Diego Costa saga is looming large as we enter the half-way stage of the January transfer window.

The Blues showed they can cope without their top scorer with a 3-0 win over Leicester, but Conte will still want the situation resolved as soon as possible.

Costa isn't the only top player who's in the spotlight for his behaviour on the training ground.

Dimitri Payet has made his feelings about playing for West Ham again pretty clear, prompting debate about just how far players should be allowed to go to force a move.

The irony of all this hasn't been lost on Wenger.

Sanchez under fire

The Arsenal boss spent the weekend defending Alexis Sanchez after the Chilean reacted badly to being substituted against Swansea, and so Wenger couldn't resist the urge to have a little dig during his press conference.

"I'd rather have someone who always wants to be involved than someone who doesn't want to play," Wenger told reporters.

"I have enough problems —I don't need a Costa problem on top of that.

"Alexis is a guy who wants to fight everywhere, sometimes where he shouldn't. But that is a part of his game. All my players want to play for every minute, but for me this is not a story."

Top commitment

It's certainly a nice problem to have.

Despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future, Sanchez has buckled down and scored two goals in four games since the transfer window opened.

It remains to be seen whether the attacker will put pen to paper on a new contract, but for as long as he's an Arsenal player, it's clear that he wants to do his best for them on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Conte's official reason for leaving Costa out against Leicester was that the 28-year-old had a back problem, but that won't have convinced many people that all is well at Cobham.

