Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Wenger couldn't resist making a point about Diego Costa.

Arsene Wenger explains what makes Alexis Sanchez different to Diego Costa

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There aren't too many weeks when Antonio Conte will have wished he was in Arsene Wenger's position this season.

Chelsea may be seven points clear of nearest rivals Tottenham in the Premier League table, but the Diego Costa saga is looming large as we enter the half-way stage of the January transfer window.

The Blues showed they can cope without their top scorer with a 3-0 win over Leicester, but Conte will still want the situation resolved as soon as possible.

Article continues below

Costa isn't the only top player who's in the spotlight for his behaviour on the training ground.

Dimitri Payet has made his feelings about playing for West Ham again pretty clear, prompting debate about just how far players should be allowed to go to force a move.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Packers receiver reveals shocking detail about Aaron Rodgers’ clutch late-game throw

Packers receiver reveals shocking detail about Aaron Rodgers’ clutch late-game throw

Watch: Travis Kelce's NSFW rant about referee after questionable call in Chiefs loss

Watch: Travis Kelce's NSFW rant about referee after questionable call in Chiefs loss

The Rock leads WWE tributes after death of Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka [Tweets]

The Rock leads WWE tributes after death of Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka [Tweets]

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

Wayne Rooney saved Graeme Le Saux from humiliation before Liverpool game

Wayne Rooney saved Graeme Le Saux from humiliation before Liverpool game

Gary Neville reveals what Chelsea players told him about Costa in training

Gary Neville reveals what Chelsea players told him about Costa in training

The irony of all this hasn't been lost on Wenger.

Sanchez under fire

The Arsenal boss spent the weekend defending Alexis Sanchez after the Chilean reacted badly to being substituted against Swansea, and so Wenger couldn't resist the urge to have a little dig during his press conference.

"I'd rather have someone who always wants to be involved than someone who doesn't want to play," Wenger told reporters.

"I have enough problems —I don't need a Costa problem on top of that.

"Alexis is a guy who wants to fight everywhere, sometimes where he shouldn't. But that is a part of his game. All my players want to play for every minute, but for me this is not a story."

Top commitment 

It's certainly a nice problem to have.

Despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future, Sanchez has buckled down and scored two goals in four games since the transfer window opened.

FBL-ENG-PR-SWANSEA-ARSENAL

It remains to be seen whether the attacker will put pen to paper on a new contract, but for as long as he's an Arsenal player, it's clear that he wants to do his best for them on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Conte's official reason for leaving Costa out against Leicester was that the 28-year-old had a back problem, but that won't have convinced many people that all is well at Cobham.

Should Alexis Sanchez stay at Arsenal? Is Costa's Chelsea career over? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Chelsea
Alexis Sanchez
UEFA Champions League
Diego Costa
Football
Mesut Özil
Premier League
Arsenal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again