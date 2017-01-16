Wayne Rooney is struggling at the moment. Even though he's just one goal away from breaking Sir Bobby Charlton's goalscoring record at Manchester United, he just can't seem to keep his place in the starting XI.

In recent years, he would have been one of the first names on the team sheet against Liverpool, but Jose Mourinho opted to keep him on the bench this time around.

But with United a goal down at the break on Sunday, Mourinho decided to gamble by throwing his skipper into the action in place of Michael Carrick.

Rooney proved ineffective in front of goal and failed to find the target, but he was involved in one incident that got fans talking.

The 31-year-old managed to put himself about, to be fair, and left his mark with a number of crunching challenges.

And there was no one that felt it more than his international teammate James Milner, who was left feeling a little worse for wear afterwards.

Looking at the video below, it's hard to tell if there was any malice intended on Rooney's behalf or whether it was a clumsy challenge, but either way, Liverpool fans felt that he should have been punished for it.

Rooney got off without so much as a warning, and while it is unlikely that he went in looking to injure the England midfielder, Reds fans certainly didn't take it too kindly given the emotion involved.

And after the final whistle, a number of them took to social media to vent their frustration at Rooney and his tackle.

The result saw Liverpool leapfrog Arsenal back into third place, while United remain in sixth – five points behind their opponents from the weekend.

A draw wasn't the ideal outcome for either side, but at least it has allowed them to keep their pride in tact with a view to pushing on and getting back on the victory trail next week.

