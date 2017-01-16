Alexey Oleinik provided the crowd with a spectacle as he defeated Viktor Pesta in under three minutes into the first round with a unique submission move.

Living up to his nickname of 'The Boa Constrictor', the 39-year-old perfectly executed the 'Ezekiel Choke' maneuver.

Having won by the same submission move nine times before, Oleinik's effort was the first successful attempt at the 'Ezekiel Choke' in UFC history.

This is one of the hardest techniques to execute and the Ukranian-Russian managed to pull it off from bottom mount, taking his opponent and the overlooking audience by complete surprise.

Jon Anik was quick to report that the move was the first of it's kind in the UFC.

The video showing the final few seconds of the encounter perfectly captures the air of disbelief during the event.

Commentators and spectators alike, including the referee, were caught by surprise as the 26-year-old tapped out after a fierce struggle on the floor.

Pesta tried his best to disrupt the move throwing punches to the side of Oleinik, but the veteran's grip was too strong for the Czech fighter to kick out from who eventually gave up.

Touted as an early contender for submission of the year, Oleinik displayed unbelievable forearm strength to lock his opponent in a choke rarely seen in the octagon.

This impressive showing takes his record up to 51-10-1, the veteran having fought professionally for 20 years.

