If the Dallas Cowboys had attempted to use an obscure NFL rule at the end of the first half of Sunday's playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, things could have ended much differently.

On the final play of the second quarter, the Packers punted and Dallas return man Cole Beasley waved for a fair catch. Because Beasley made the fair catch at the Cowboys' 37-yard line, kicker Dan Bailey could have come out for a 73-yard free kick, which is basically a field-goal attempt that can't be rushed by the opposing team, according to Pro Football Talk.

Yes, if Bailey made the kick, it would have been an NFL record by a whopping nine yards, but it's not unreasonable to think it could have happened.

Bailey has one of the biggest legs in the NFL and routinely sends the ball out the back of the end zone on kickoffs, which take place from the 35-yard line.

Since the Packers wouldn't have been able to rush the kick, Bailey could have taken his usual kickoff approach instead of the much shorter approach used for normal field goals.

Naturally, it's easy to second-guess the decision not to attempt the kick in hindsight, as the Cowboys ended up losing by three points - 34-31.

Of course, in the likely attempt the 73-yard kick came up short, the Packers would have been able to attempt a return. In the risk-averse NFL, that was likely enough to keep Bailey on the sidelines and send the game into the intermission without a rare free-kick attempt.

