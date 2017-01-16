Williams set to make Valtteri Bottas announcement this week

There has been ongoing speculation regarding the future of Valtteri Bottas as the Finn prepares to leave Williams to fill the vacant spot at Mercedes.

According to ESPN, the team's deputy team principal Claire Williams stated that an announcement concerning their main driver is expected to be made in the coming days.

She also stressed on the fact that the negotiations had continued for too long and that a conclusion needed to be reached soon.

If a deal with Mercedes does go through, Bottas will partner Lewis Hamilton for the Constructor's Chamionship winners after the position was left empty following the surprise retirement of current world champion Nico Rosbeg after winning his maiden title at Abu Dhabi last year.

Williams are looking for a decent compensation in order to let Bottas leave and are working with the German manufacturers to formulate a deal.

"It has been dragging on and I think everyone wants to know, probably more who is going to be Lewis [Hamilton's] team-mate next year, and of course whenever Nico made his announcement we knew the call was probably going to come from Toto [Wolff, Mercedes team boss],' Williams told Sky Sports.

"It is a great opportunity for Valtteri and he has given a lot to Williams. We've always said if we can make this happen on terms that are positive for Williams then it is probably the right thing to do.

"No-one needs or wants a driver in your team that really wants to be somewhere else. It is not nice either to stop a driver who has such a great opportunity, particularly at this point of Valtteri's career, but it has to work for Williams and that is what we've been working hard on over the past six weeks. We are nearly there, we are at the tail end of it and hopefully we'll be able to make an announcement this coming week.

"But it has to be right for Williams, whatever we do will always be the right decision for Williams no matter what other people's opinions might be."

Felipe Massa is set to make a premature return to the circuit as Bottas' replacement, having retired just last season.

The Brazilian veteran is set to take his place alongside rookie Lance Stroll but Williams remain confident that the 35-year-old still has the ability and motivation to compete at the top level.

Williams added: "Felipe's heart has always been in our sport. Everyone said that about him when he joined us, 'surely his time in F1 is over, he petered out at the end of his years at Ferrari', but he came to Williams and it seemed to be a great culture for him and he was a new driver.

"I don't think he necessarily wanted to leave the sport and he did say he wanted to continue racing. These guys have been racing since they were six years old and it is in their DNA, that is what they do."

