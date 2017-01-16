Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Triple H.

Triple H hints at Raw appearance before flight from London

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Triple H has had a busy weekend over in the United Kingdom getting the WWE Network’s United Kingdom Championship Tournament off the ground.

The event proved to be a rousing success for the WWE as Tyler Bate was crowned the first-ever WWE United Kingdom champion after defeating Pete Dunne.

Duty calls back in the states for The Game as he headed back to Raw from London straight away.

Article continues below

That is by no means a short flight and the turnaround between the tournament and the broadcast is absolutely tiny when accounting for all the different travel methods to get from one place to the other.

Fans were confused by what that means as no one was expecting Levesque to have a big presence at Monday night’s big show.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Packers receiver reveals shocking detail about Aaron Rodgers’ clutch late-game throw

Packers receiver reveals shocking detail about Aaron Rodgers’ clutch late-game throw

Watch: Travis Kelce's NSFW rant about referee after questionable call in Chiefs loss

Watch: Travis Kelce's NSFW rant about referee after questionable call in Chiefs loss

The Rock leads WWE tributes after death of Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka [Tweets]

The Rock leads WWE tributes after death of Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka [Tweets]

Triple H sparks excitement with tweet before RAW - Even Rollins reacted

Triple H sparks excitement with tweet before RAW - Even Rollins reacted

Wayne Rooney saved Graeme Le Saux from humiliation before Liverpool game

Wayne Rooney saved Graeme Le Saux from humiliation before Liverpool game

Gary Neville reveals what Chelsea players told him about Costa in training

Gary Neville reveals what Chelsea players told him about Costa in training

Either way, hype has started building for tonight’s show on social media.

With Triple H dropping that hint on ESPN, it was only a matter of time before fans would hear Seth Rollins chime in on the matter.

It is widely speculated that the head man will be facing off with Rollins at Wrestlemania as their feud has continued to boil in the background for what feels like an eternity.

He’s always trying to get the Game to answer him directly and there might be a confrontation coming tonight. At any rate, with Triple H in the house, there is no doubt that Monday Night Raw will be a can’t miss event this week for WWE fans.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Vince McMahon

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again