Triple H sparks excitement with tweet before RAW - Even Rollins reacted

Triple H has had a busy weekend over in the United Kingdom getting the WWE Network’s United Kingdom Championship Tournament off the ground.

The event proved to be a rousing success for the WWE as Tyler Bate was crowned the first-ever WWE United Kingdom champion after defeating Pete Dunne.

Duty calls back in the states for The Game as he headed back to Raw from London straight away.

That is by no means a short flight and the turnaround between the tournament and the broadcast is absolutely tiny when accounting for all the different travel methods to get from one place to the other.

Fans were confused by what that means as no one was expecting Levesque to have a big presence at Monday night’s big show.

Either way, hype has started building for tonight’s show on social media.

With Triple H dropping that hint on ESPN, it was only a matter of time before fans would hear Seth Rollins chime in on the matter.

It is widely speculated that the head man will be facing off with Rollins at Wrestlemania as their feud has continued to boil in the background for what feels like an eternity.

He’s always trying to get the Game to answer him directly and there might be a confrontation coming tonight. At any rate, with Triple H in the house, there is no doubt that Monday Night Raw will be a can’t miss event this week for WWE fans.

