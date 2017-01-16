James Harden is a master at drawing contact around the rim.

As a result, he has gotten to the free throw line 10.5 times per game this season, which is a career-high.

However, against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, he got a dose of his own medicine, as not one, but two defenders flopped in the hopes of drawing an offensive foul.

Check out the hilarious play below.

In the end, Harden received two free throws despite both Nets defenders falling to the floor.

Somewhere, old school NBA player are shaking their heads in disapproval.

From another angle, you can see that Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s hand appeared to slightly swipe across Harden’s body before all three did their best bowling ball impressions.

Quincy Acy, the other Nets defender, was just along for the ride.

Harden ended up turning the triple flop into a triple-double, finishing the game with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists over 32 minutes in the 137-112 victory.

Defenders have no idea how to stop or even limit Harden, so they have to try every method in the book. We will see if mass flopping becomes a trend or not in the coming weeks.