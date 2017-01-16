The CIES Football Observatory have published a new study revealing the top 100 most valuable players from Europe's top five leagues.

Using a fancy transfer algorithm that considers each player's performance, age, position and contract length to estimate how much they are actually worth and the results include a few surprise placings.

A team of academics have calculated that Barcelona's Neymar is the most valuable player in Europe - and therefore effectively the world too - at a staggering £216 million.

There will be more than a few clubs interested to find how much Lionel Messi is worth, given the recent speculation about his contract, and CIES claim he should be valued at £149m.

Meanwhile, the most expensive footballer of all-time, Paul Pogba. rounds up the top three after increasing his £89 million price tag to £136.4m.

Although La Liga stars feature prominently throughout the top ten, the Premier League dominate the overall 100 with 42 total inclusions.

Harry Kane is the highest-placed English player at No.6 (£122m) and surprisingly, is also ahead of the 2016 Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo (£111m).

Dele Alli's fine run of form of late has also propelled him into the top ten but is valued just £4m short of the £100m milestone.

Elsewhere, Arsenal's Hector Bellerin is considered the most valuable full-back at just over £60 million and Atletico shot stopper Jan Oblak takes the same title for goalkeepers at £50m.

Ranked at 100, West Ham's Michail Antonio is considered to be worth over £30m, and falls in just behind Bayern Munich wonderkid Renato Sanches.

Antonio's wantaway Hammers teammate Dimitri Payet has been given a valuation of £35 million - much lower than some of the fees that have been speculated.

French clubs, in particular, will not like the look of the CIES study as the highest placed Ligue 1 star is Monaco's Bernardo Silva at 51st.

Obviously, the list does not include anyone from the Chinese Super League, which you would suspect would have more than a few inclusions given the amount of money being thrown around from the Far East recently.

Now it will be worth keeping an eye on the January transfer window to see if any of the top 100 do switch clubs and their fee the go for to see exactly how accurate the study.

