Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Dana White.

Dana White hits out at Floyd Mayweather for snubbing €25m McGregor fight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Despite ruling out a potential boxing bout with Conor McGregor last week, Floyd Mayweather continues to make headlines in the UFC community.

The American has made clear he won't be coming out of retirement anytime soon, even after UFC president Dana White offered him and McGregor €25 million each to fight.

Instead, Mayweather mocked White for his offer and called him a "f****ing comedian".

Article continues below

He told TMZ from the passenger seat of a luxury car recently: "He's a f***ing comedian. Look at this what I bought, look at this Hublot watch I bought.

"Do you know how much it costs? Look it up."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Packers receiver reveals shocking detail about Aaron Rodgers’ clutch late-game throw

Packers receiver reveals shocking detail about Aaron Rodgers’ clutch late-game throw

Watch: Travis Kelce's NSFW rant about referee after questionable call in Chiefs loss

Watch: Travis Kelce's NSFW rant about referee after questionable call in Chiefs loss

The Rock leads WWE tributes after death of Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka [Tweets]

The Rock leads WWE tributes after death of Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka [Tweets]

Triple H sparks excitement with tweet before RAW - Even Rollins reacted

Triple H sparks excitement with tweet before RAW - Even Rollins reacted

Wayne Rooney saved Graeme Le Saux from humiliation before Liverpool game

Wayne Rooney saved Graeme Le Saux from humiliation before Liverpool game

Gary Neville reveals what Chelsea players told him about Costa in training

Gary Neville reveals what Chelsea players told him about Costa in training

Mayweather's watch cost £205,000 and his obnoxious - let alone disrespectful - attitude towards a €25 million fight appears to have riled White.

Speaking to TMZ on Saturday, White tore into the former boxer and claimed his narcissism will soon come back to bite him.

He said, per Fox Sports: "First of all, Floyd thinks he's so much bigger than Conor - he's wrong. Floyd's gone undefeated for 20 years, I give him all the credit in the world for doing that.

UFC 205: Press Conference

"Conor's been around for three or four years. For him to think that he's a much bigger star than Conor isn't true. I'm not going to pay him way more money than I'm going to pay my guy.

"We all know $25 million isn't peanuts and so does he. He's hanging his watch out the window, his watch is the problem.

Basketball - Olympics: Day 12

"When you're wearing a watch that's $250,000, you're going to need $25 million real quick, pal. Hey Floyd, taxes are coming up too, buddy. The IRS is going to be all over you pal."

What's most bizarre is that Mayweather rejected €25 million yet he was only willing to offer McGregor €15 million to fight him.

Clearly the 39-year-old thinks he's above everyone else which, according to White, isn't the case.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UFC
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again