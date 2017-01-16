Despite ruling out a potential boxing bout with Conor McGregor last week, Floyd Mayweather continues to make headlines in the UFC community.

The American has made clear he won't be coming out of retirement anytime soon, even after UFC president Dana White offered him and McGregor €25 million each to fight.

Instead, Mayweather mocked White for his offer and called him a "f****ing comedian".

He told TMZ from the passenger seat of a luxury car recently: "He's a f***ing comedian. Look at this what I bought, look at this Hublot watch I bought.

"Do you know how much it costs? Look it up."

Mayweather's watch cost £205,000 and his obnoxious - let alone disrespectful - attitude towards a €25 million fight appears to have riled White.

Speaking to TMZ on Saturday, White tore into the former boxer and claimed his narcissism will soon come back to bite him.

He said, per Fox Sports: "First of all, Floyd thinks he's so much bigger than Conor - he's wrong. Floyd's gone undefeated for 20 years, I give him all the credit in the world for doing that.

"Conor's been around for three or four years. For him to think that he's a much bigger star than Conor isn't true. I'm not going to pay him way more money than I'm going to pay my guy.

"We all know $25 million isn't peanuts and so does he. He's hanging his watch out the window, his watch is the problem.

"When you're wearing a watch that's $250,000, you're going to need $25 million real quick, pal. Hey Floyd, taxes are coming up too, buddy. The IRS is going to be all over you pal."

What's most bizarre is that Mayweather rejected €25 million yet he was only willing to offer McGregor €15 million to fight him.

Clearly the 39-year-old thinks he's above everyone else which, according to White, isn't the case.

