John Cena sums up Big Show's incredible physique photo in four words [Tweets]

WWE

The Big Show.

John Cena tweets at Big Show about that amazing physique photo

WrestleMania 33 is creeping up on WWE fans as the main matches are starting to take shape and storylines are forming to bring the event into focus.

One of the more fun elements of the mega-event is the match that will take place between The Big Show and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

The World’s Largest Athlete has been training up a storm in recent months to shed weight ahead of his big match against The Diesel.

He took to Twitter about a month ago to post a picture of his progress and to motivate his fellow big man to get with the program as far as training was concerned.

O’Neal recently posted an Instagram video of himself on a stationary bike with the caption: “I’m coming for you Big Show.”

Not to be outdone, the WWE’s resident behemoth has been shaving off even more weight and posting about it.

John Cena saw a recent picture of the big man and was really impressed by how he was able to transform his body ahead of the Mania.

He has dropped 70 pounds in six months and looks more than ready to take down Superman during the Pay-Per-View event.

Shaq is not going to stop training now as he has wanted this match since April of last year. After a year of anticipation, the light at the end of the tunnel is visible.

Two titans will clash in a few months and the real winners will be the fans who get to see it.

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Shaquille O'Neal
Vince McMahon
Wrestlemania

