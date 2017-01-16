The glittering career of Didier Drogba shows little sign of coming to an end as he searches for a new club.

The 38-year-old most recently played for Montreal Impact in the MLS, but it's clear he has no intention of hanging up his boots now that he's a free agent.

To Chelsea fans, he will go down in history as scorer of the penalty that won them their first ever Champions League.

Well, that and the other 164 goals he scored during his two stints at Stamford Bridge.

However, it's fair to say that the Ivorian is no longer held in quite such high esteem by another of his old clubs, Marseille. At least not by the fans, anyway.

The Stade Vélodrome faithful were understandably in a foul mood last night as they watched their side thumped 4-1 by Monaco, and they chose to relieve their anger by taking aim at their former striker.

Hero to villain

Drogba has been linked with a return, but it looks like he wouldn't be welcomed back with open arms judging by a banner which read, per AS:

“Stop saying you love Olympique Marseille. You earn more in a month than we will in our whole lives. Don’t be a cry baby and go back to China.”

The forward's decision to leave for Chelsea in a £24million deal almost 13 years ago is still an obvious bone of contention.

Drogba's promise

When asked last week by Canal+ whether he wanted to make a comeback at Marseille, Drogba responded, quoted via Sky Sports:

"I hope to be able to hold my promise one day [to return to Marseille]. It can be done. "I would like to come back as a player, but I can't force the board to bring me back."

It would take a brave chairman to make him an offer now that the fans have made their feelings known.

So, it all points to Drogba instead joining Corinthians with whom he's in negotiations.

The Brazilian club are keeping their number nine shirt vacant just in case, which is certainly a much warmer gesture than the one the Marseille fans have come up with.

Would Didier Drogba still be a good signing at 38? Have your say in the comments.



