Steph Curry is, without a doubt, one of the best shooters ever to play in the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors star has led the league in three-pointers made for the last four seasons and has a chance to do it again this year. He also holds the record for most three-pointers in a season, knocking down 402 shots from behind the arc last season.

Thus, with all those accolades to his name, one might expect Curry to be one of the NBA's highest-paid players, but that's not the case. In fact, he's only the fourth-highest paid players on the Warriors.

However, Curry isn't upset with his current salary. He told ESPN.com that his father gave him some advice about earning his own salary and not worrying about what others around him are making:

"One thing my pops always told me is you never count another man's money," Curry said. "It's what you've got and how you take care of it. And if I'm complaining about $44 million over four years, then I've got other issues in my life."

Kevin Durant ($26.5 million), Draymond Green ($15.3 million) and Klay Thompson ($16.7 million) all make more than Curry at the moment, but that will change this offseason.

Once this NBA season wraps up, Curry will become an unrestricted free agent. Though he's on the record as saying he doesn't want to leave Golden State, the Warriors are going to have to pony up some dough to keep him around.

The Warriors can offer Curry more than any other team with a five-year, $210 million contract. If Curry entertains leaving for other teams, those other teams can only offer a four-year deal worth about $140 million.

With the Warriors eying their third-straight NBA Finals appearance this season, Curry would be crazy to leave what he's worked so hard to build in Oakland. The Warriors would also be crazy to let the game's most lethal shooter get away.