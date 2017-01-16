Jacques Villeneuve says Valtteri Bottas move more beneficial to Williams than Mercedes

With just only over two months remaining to the start of the 2017 season in Formula One, teams are getting their finishing touches in order to ensure a successful campaign.

Mercedes have still not disclosed their second driver after the shocking retirement of world champion Nico Rosberg last December.

At the present scenario, Williams’ Valtteri Bottas is the favourite to land the vacant seat, partnering Lewis Hamilton for the upcoming season.

Article continues below

There are differences in opinion regarding who would benefit from the move as Williams, too, have to finalise a driver if they let go of a talented professional like Bottas.

Despite the scepticism among several outlets, former champion Jacques Villeneuve has no doubt that the move would aid Williams in the long term.

Article continues below

The UK-based outfit named Lance Stroll as one of the drivers apart from Bottas for 2017 which will be his debut season in F1.

Villenueve is of the opinion that the young prodigy must not take anything for granted and work hard to prove his worth.

Felipe Massa is about to make a sensational comeback from retirement with Williams willing to offer the Brazilian the position held by the Finnish ace, if the latter leaves for Mercedes. Moreover, the constructors’ champions have also proposed a deal for discounted engines which further saves them a fortune.

The Canadian icon considers Massa to be the ideal candidate to guide a rookie driver like Stroll instead of Bottas who has only four seasons under his belt.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 45-year-old said: “Definitely it would be good, Massa brought a lot to the team with his experience and his attitude and Bottas is a Toto Wolff driver anyway so that wouldn’t be too surprising.

“I guess the mid-term future for the team is Lance Stroll anyway, so for a driver like Lance it is better to have an experienced driver like Felipe next to him helping him out.”

According to him, Massa’s experience would not only help Stroll to prosper but assist Williams to make significant progress in future.

However, in terms of Bottas’ acceptance in the new role, Lewis Hamilton plays a huge part and the rivalry between the potential teammates would be an enthralling encounter.

Villenueve added: “Lewis is a favourite for the title definitely. He lost the championship last year and I’m sure that didn’t go down well with him so he will come very aggressive into the season.

“It depends whether he respects Bottas a lot or not. Because if he doesn’t respect Bottas then he will probably just take it easy. So it will depend a lot on that.”

It is expected within the days ahead, the highly awaited announcement by the Silver Arrows handing Bottas the seat left by Rosberg to take the limelight but Massa’s arrival back to the racing top-flight would definitely be a move in the right direction for Williams.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms