When Enes Kanter signed a massive four-year, $70,060,026 extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder before last season, the general expectation was that he’d take on a major role on a nightly basis.

For whatever reason, however, head coach Billy Donovan limited Kanter to 21.0 minutes a game last year, in which he averaged an efficient 12.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest. He started just one game all season while playing in all 82 games.

This season, Kanter hasn’t started a single game and has averaged just 21.5 minutes per contest, but has taken on a major role as the go-to guy on the second unit.

It seems as though Kanter has embraced his role as the team’s sixth man, too, as he has seemed more comfortable adding energy and an offensive infusion when his number is called.

Averaging 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds, Kanter has taken exactly 10.0 shots per game and has posted a 56.7 percent field goal percentage as perhaps the league’s most talented sixth man.

Most importantly, when Russell Westbrook is off the court, he becomes a viable offensive option and can be counted on to provide consistent scoring.

Westbrook recently had some high praise for Kanter after a team practice.

Donovan has also been more comfortable placing Kanter and fellow big man Steven Adams on the court together recently.

Since Kanter demands so much attention from opposing defenses, opportunities constantly open up around him, as shown below.

Therefore, his presence alone creates chances for his teammates to get in the mix on the offensive end. This is incredibly important because when Westbrook is on the court, he usually dominates and controls where the ball ends up.

On Sunday, Kanter racked up 29 points (on 10-of-18 shooting and 9-of-11 from the free throw line), 12 rebounds, two assists, and a block in 32 minutes against the Sacramento Kings.

"That's just what he does," Westbrook told reporters after the game. "I wouldn't call it a hot streak. That's just what he does. He's the best guy off the bench in the league. I really believe that.”

It’s worth noting that Kanter probably saw some extra run due to Adams’ absence when he left the game with concussion symptoms, but nonetheless, it was a solid effort.

He also matched up well with DeMarcus Cousins, one of the hardest players in the league to defend. That led to some nice words from his head coach.

“Cousins is a hard guy to defend when he’s coming at you like that, and then obviously his ability to shoot the ball,” Donovan told Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman. “(Kanter) played an exceptional game on both ends of the floor. I was really pleased with the way he stepped up.”

“Even though (Cousins) scored sometimes, (Kanter) was meeting him early on screens,” Donovan added. “(Cousins) wasn’t getting deep post-ups. (Kanter) was getting over top of screens on the perimeter. He was finding him in transition.”

The Thunder outscored the Kings by 19 with Kanter on the court en route to the 122-118 victory.

Over the past two weeks, he’s averaged 17.8 points and 9.5 boards while shooting 58.3 percent from the floor and 82.4 percent from the charity stripe.

Per 36 minutes, Kanter owns averages of 23.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

He’s also having a ton of fun along the way. Check out his recent Twitter post lobbying for Westbrook and Adams to make the All-Star Game.

He also recently gave a referee a technical foul.

Over the last three games, Kanter has seen 30-plus minutes on the floor and has been exceptional, averaging 23.0 points and 11.0 rebounds on 26-for-46 (56.5 percent) shooting.

If Adams misses any time due to the concussion, which he is expected to, Kanter will likely see the starting lineup for the first time this year.

It seems like he’s finally beginning to earn that massive contract of his.