Peter Nevill gets hit by flying bat during Big Bash match

Peter Nevill should probably consider hanging up the gloves from wicketkeeping given how the last seven days have panned out for him.

Last week, the Australian misjudged the bounce of a ball thrown in from the field which consequentially crashed into his head during a Big Bash tie with the Sydney Sixers.

He was forced off the field but the injury didn't turn out to be too serious and he was back in action again on Monday when his Melbourne Renegades took on the Adelaide Strikers.

However, Nevill was involved in another bizarre incident towards the end of the Strikers' innings that forced him off again.

The Strikers captain Brad Hodge was trying to give his team a fighting chance of reaching Melbourne's first innings score of 171/9 in the 17th over when he got a little bit too excited.

Off the bowling of Thisara Perera, Hodge took a mighty swing to the leg side and lost the grip of his bat - sending it flying backwards.

Nevill who was stood well back had kept his eyes firmly on the ball and had no idea what Hodge had done until it was too late.

As the video below shows, the handle of Hodge's bat smashes Nevill directly in the face.

Ouch, it looks so painful!

Players and medical staff rushed to the Australian international's aid as his faced immediately swelled up.

Big Bash League - Strikers v Renegades

Nevill was then taken to hospital to have an X-ray on his suspected broken jaw.

In Nevill's absence, the Renegades held on for victory by six runs and ended the Strikers' chances of qualifying for the next stage.

