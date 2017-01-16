Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Wages aside, Zlatan Ibrahimovic cost Manchester United absolutely nothing - just let that sink in for a minute.

There were doubts over whether the 35-year-old could handle the Premier League upon his arrival in the summer but, in typical Zlatan style, he's proved everyone wrong.

Indeed, 14 league goals is a phenomenal return and one that finds him joint-top goalscorer alongside Diego Costa and Alexis Sanchez.

What makes Ibrahimovic so important to United is how he only needs one chance to make an impact, such as against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The Swede was relatively quiet throughout the 90 minutes but when Anthony Martial's cross found him inside the six-yard box, it was always going to end up in the back of the net.

And that's exactly why Jose Mourinho signed him: to score goals.

However, according to Ibrahimovic, he wants to be so much more than just a world-class striker during his stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

Speaking to NBC Sports after Sunday's draw (see below), the former Sweden international explained how he loves assisting goals as much as he does scoring them.

He said: "For me, giving assists is like scoring goals - it's the same point. Giving a decisive assist is like scoring a goal.

"When I was young I was aiming to be as complete as possible, not to be good at just one thing; be good at many things, that makes you complete. That's what I was training hard for."

It would seem Ibrahimovic is still improving some areas of his game after joking he has learned how to do one new skill since joining United (see at 4:05).

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

"I can score goals, I can create, I can give assists," he added. "Obviously I can head it now because before the Premier League I could not head balls!

"But I try to be good at everything. I want to be as complete as possible and help my teammates in the best way I can. We are working hard."

Brilliant. For all of Ibrahimovic's talent, he claims he's only just learned how to head a ball. I guess that's what long-ball football does to you.

