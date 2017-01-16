WWE crowned it’s first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion last night as Tyler Bate triumphed over Pete Dunne in the final of the United Kingdom Tournament.

At 19-years-old, this is an astounding honor for the young wrestler as he was presented with the belt by Triple H in Blackpool.

Bate had to rally to defeat his competition after an ambush during the lead up to the final bout left him with a shoulder injury.

The five-foot seven-inch champion has had to climb his way through the ranks of Kamikaze Pro to get his shot at this tournament.

In fact, he has been wrestling since the age of 16 as Bate has been trying to make his dream a reality for the last few years.

After claiming his title, both the WWE head man and Stephanie McMahon congratulated the Dudley product on his win.

Triple H would go as far as to say that Bate: “is the future of the industry.”

His words there ring true as the focus will have to shift away from overwhelming power to favor the type of quick-footed explosive wrestling that is becoming more and more commonplace in recent years.

That is high praise from the man in charge and if he keeps developing his skills then there is no ceiling to what he could accomplish in the business.

For now, he can enjoy his championship and take pride in the fact that he was the first one to hold the belt.

