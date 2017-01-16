It's fair to say Paul Pogba will have been rather disappointed with his performance against Liverpool.

Manchester United's record signing was always going to be under scrutiny this season following his £89million move from Juventus, but he drew attention to himself for all the wrong reasons in the 1-1 draw.

Of course, it didn't help matters that he'd spent the week leading up to the game releasing an emoji and having his hair done especially for the occasion.

Any player coming up with stunts like that really needs to follow it up with a good performance, but the Frenchman ended up missing a brilliant opportunity and then giving away a needless penalty.

And while there's never an ideal game to play badly, Manchester United vs Liverpool is definitely not it.

According to Gary Neville, that may have been Pogba's problem - the tradition and hype surrounding the fixture may have got too much for the 23-year-old.

"He [Pogba] was here as a kid -- he knows how much this fixture means to the club, to the people in the area - and it's as if he did build himself up a little bit too much and got excited," he told the Sky Sports Gary Neville podcast, per ESPN.

Lessons to learn

"It happens, though. It happened to me a few times and other players who know what the importance is. They see the expectation. They understand people walking the streets past them.

"He's still a young man, Paul Pogba, he's learning and he'll learn from this because, in the first half, it was as tough a first 45 minutes for him as, mentally, he will have had here - in the sense that he looked frustrated, he gave the ball away a few times and the fans were aware of that as well and he has to come out of that.

"All players go through those matches and periods and it was one of his."

Pogba ultimately had Zlatan Ibrahimovic to thank for rescuing a point for United.

The Swede scored a late equaliser to ensure the Red Devils claimed a share of the spoils after James Milner had put Liverpool 1-0 up in the first half.

It was undoubtedly a more memorable game than when the two sides faced each other earlier in the season at Anfield, but it was one to forget for Pogba.

