While leading the Boston Celtics to a 103-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, star guard Isaiah Thomas was accused of saying some unsavory things about Atlanta guard Dennis Schroder's mother.

Schroder made his claims after the loss, leading to Thomas having to defend himself on Sunday.

Thomas and Schroder have a history that goes back to last year's playoffs, when a hard foul to Schroder's head was upgraded to a flagrant foul following a postgame review.

However, according to ESPN.com, Thomas said he doesn't understand where Schroder's accusations are coming from and flatly denied saying anything about Schroder's mom:

"I don't talk about nobody's moms. I don't cuss at nobody's moms," Thomas said. "And I don't talk about people's families. So whatever he said, that's a 100 percent lie. And he knows that. Because I always say keep it hoop. When it comes to basketball I talk about basketball. And I'm going to trash talk, and I'm going to compete. "I'm going to do whatever I can to make my team win a game. But I don't bring parents in it. I don't bring family. I don't even know his mom to curse at her like he said I did, or whatever he's lying about. "From this point on I don't even want to talk about Dennis Schroder because he's not even on the level that I'm trying to be on. And I'm not even focused on him anymore."

That last jab is particularly brutal from Thomas, who gave Schroder some more ammunition if the two teams meet again in the playoffs.

However, Thomas has every right to be mad if indeed Schroder lied about the incident. Schroder's postgame comments earned Thomas a phone call from his mother, upset at the accusations:

"It's disrespectful to my character because I don't ever go there," said Thomas. "And my mom called me that night, too, mad and saying, 'Why would you?' And she knows I don't go there. Like I said, when it comes to basketball, it's strictly basketball. It's not about anybody's family or anybody's parents because I wouldn't want them to do that to mine."

The Celtics currently sport a record of 25-15 (good for third place in the Eastern Conference), two games ahead of the fourth-place, 23-17 Hawks.

Schroder and Thomas will square off again on Feb. 27 when the Hawks travel to Boston for the final time this season.