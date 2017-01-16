With WrestleMania coming up soon, we are starting to see a bunch of older performers make appearances on WWE programming as part of the lead up to the big event.

Brock Lesnar will be at Raw on Monday night along with Paul Heyman and it looks like Triple H will be making an appearance in Little Rock, Arkansas as well.

Go ahead and add WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler to the list of old favorites that will be making cameo appearances this week as well.

Article continues below

SmackDown will feature the legend as it broadcasts live from Memphis, Tennesse this Tuesday night.

Lawler has confirmed that he will be dusting off his old “King’s Court” segment which has been absent from WWE programming for a number of years.

Article continues below

The tweets are further proof that there is a major push behind his appearance and that something bigger may be hovering beneath the surface.

Most recently The King has been seen doing commentary during matches on SmackDown after being a commentator on Raw for 19-years.

WWE keeps him in reserve now for special events and moments, which leads fans to believe that Tuesday night will be a big night for the company.

After all, he is still under contract until the end of this month, when the organisation will have to decide what capacity they want to keep him on in.

No matter what they decide to do, SmackDown is going to be full of surprises this week.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms