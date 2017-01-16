The Pittsburgh Steelers managed to eek their way through to the AFC Conference Championship game yesterday after a tight win over the Chiefs in Arrowhead.

With the 18-16 win in what was a very tough defensive battle, the Steelers now move on to an even tougher test - trying to take down Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and a New England Patriots side that looks like a Super Bowl juggernaut right now.

Speaking after the win over the Chiefs, Antonio Brown decided to give his fans a glimpse into the locker room with a Facebook Live video. Despite his good intentions, the video will no doubt come back to haunt Brown, as it caught audio of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin calling the Patriots "assholes."

“We spotted those assholes a day and a half,” Tomlin said of the Patriots.

“They played yesterday, our game got moved to tonight. We’re going to touch down at 4 o’clock in the f*****g morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for their ass.”

The video also includes calls for the players to keep quiet on social media in the week leading up to the game. The Patriots don't need any extra bulletin board fodder to pin up and use to get even more fired up than they normally are.

"Keep a low profile, and let's get ready to ball like this up again here in a few days and be right back at it. That's our story." Oh dear.

Unsurprisingly, there are some things that even your star players can't get away with, as Brown has now deleted the video from his channel. Probably should have done that before it got over a million views, Antonio.

We will have to see how much this gets mentioned in the news in the days leading up to the game. We are setting the over/under at 30.

