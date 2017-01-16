Carmelo Anthony's time with the New York Knicks may be drawing close to an end.

The star forward has repeatedly clashed with team president Phil Jackson and is stuck in the middle of another Knicks' midseason collapse, leading many to speculate that he could be traded before the deadline.

According to reports, Anthony would only be willing to waive his no-trade clause if he was dealt to either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Los Angeles Clippers.

Two of Anthony's best friends in the league are LeBron James and Chris Paul, so it makes sense that he'd want to play with one of them before his career ends.

However, only one of the two teams actually makes sense for the talented scorer. Let's take a quick look at how he'd fit in with both the Clippers and the Cavaliers:

Los Angeles Clippers

Melo on the Clippers makes a lot of sense. Not only would he love playing with Chris Paul, but he could also take some pressure off the star point guard by occasionally creating his own offense.

DeAndre Jordan and J.J. Redick aren't great at creating their own shots, but that's where Anthony excels. Plus, having Melo in the starting lineup ahead of Luc Mbah a Moute would be a huge plus.

How the Clippers would make Melo's salary work and also offer enough value to the Knicks is where things get difficult. Outside of Blake Griffin, Los Angeles doesn't have many trade chips, unless the Knicks are willing to deal their star player for pennies on the dollar.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Though Anthony would love to team up with LeBron and make a run at an NBA title, it doesn't make sense for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland already has two ball-dominating players in LeBron and Kyrie Irving. Plus, there's still Kevin Love adding star power to the roster and demanding touches.

Melo would likely slow down the Cavs' offense and throw the team out of rhythm. Not every team can handle having a player who does most of his damage on isolation plays.

Also, with Love, James and Tristan Thompson manning the front court, there's no room for Anthony unless he's willing to come off the bench - something he hasn't indicated he'd be OK with.

All that said, something miraculous would have to happen for Anthony to end up at either of his preferred destinations. Unless the Clippers decide they want to give up Blake Griffin or the Knicks decide to take less than face value for their longtime star, Anthony will likely end this season where he started it - with the New York Knicks.