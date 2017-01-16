Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Pogba had an afternoon to forget at Old Trafford .

Paul Pogba posts message on Instagram after performance vs Liverpool

It takes a certain type of player to bounce back from a performance like Paul Pogba's against Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho would have had high hopes for the 23-year-old going into the game, but they were soon dashed as he missed a one-on-one and gave away a penalty for a handball.

The Frenchman probably just wanted the afternoon to end right then and there. Yet, Mourinho persevered with him right until the end.

While it was becoming clear that the midfielder wasn't enjoying his finest afternoon, his manager may well have wanted him to learn something from the experience.

If that was the case, it appears to have had the desired effect.

Given the way he was being mercilessly trolled immediately after the game, you can't blame Pogba for waiting until Monday afternoon to take to social media.

Once he had, though, he posted a great message in response to his performance.

Not many players would have the maturity to come out with a statement like that knowing they'd played badly, so it's great to see the world's most expensive player taking it on the chin.

Great attitude 

Manchester United fans just have to forgive him after that. It's clear from a lot of the comments that the supporters have been impressed by this attitude, and it certainly suggests he has the mental strength to bounce back next weekend against Stoke.

In Pogba's defence, while he shouldn't have handled - or dabbed, whatever you like to call it - in the box against Liverpool, he wasn't the only United player to miss chances at the other end.

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

The Manchester Evening News only gave two United players an eight or above in their player ratings - they were Marouane Fellaini, who impressed as a substitute, and the industrious Ander Herrera, so it clearly wasn't all Pogba's fault.

As he says, the main thing is that Mourinho's side didn't lose, thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goal in the 84th minute. After all, if James Milner's spot-kick had decided the game, maybe the fans wouldn't have been so forgiving.

What do you think of Pogba's message? Have your say in the comments. 

