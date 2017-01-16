When the return of the brand extension was announced last year, there was a lot of excitement from the fans that the WWE were bringing back the cruiserweight division.

However, it’s safe to say that it hasn’t gone down quite as well as the audience and the company would have hoped.

RETURN OF THE CRUISERWEIGHT DIVISION

It seems like they made a mistake right off the bat, with many seeing SmackDown Live as the natural home for the division – as that’s where they competed when WCW closed its doors.

Despite that, Monday Night Raw needed content as it’s three hours, but there doesn’t seem to be much excitement surrounding it.

The WWE have tried their best, though, as they held the brilliant Cruiserweight Classic tournament – which was won by TJ Perkins – and then created a weekly show dedicated to them and providing them with a bigger platform on the WWE Network; 205 Live.

Now, Ring Side News are reporting that the lack of fan interest in the division and 205 Live has left Vince McMahon very disappointed.

DISAPPOINTMENT

His disappointment at it all is the reason why the company are looking to add more big-name stars to programming, so that they can bring in more value and give fans a reason to tune in consistently.

They’ve already started that process, with both Neville and Tajiri set to take part.

Neville wasn’t even supposed to be a part of the cruiserweight division, but Vince changed those plans after 205 Live didn’t get the fan interest he was hoping for.

However, Neville seems to be the saving grace of it all, with Vince apparently very impressed with his work opposite Rich Swann, so perhaps he can be the saviour they need.

Vince is going to continue to try and combat the lack of interest, with Austin Aries becoming the next addition to the cruiserweight roster once he’s healed from his orbital fracture – that’s why he’s on the commentary table for now.

The company only has themselves to blame for the lack of interest, as it’s clear they haven’t been given the freedom cruiserweight stars are used to, and it's also shown at a ridiculous time.

Plus, since when have submission moves from cruiserweight stars ever been exciting?

Does Vince McMahon have any right to be disappointed with the cruiserweight division and 205 Live? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

