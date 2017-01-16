Tempers have flared between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors as the season has rolled along.

Both teams have traded shots, from Draymond Green saying he wanted to ‘destroy’ the Cavs in a rematch to swingman Iman Shumpert saying he ‘wanted to bust their a**’ in the Finals.

LeBron James has been quick to dismiss talk of a rivalry between the two teams, even though the two have met in the most recent NBA Finals along with the year before that and look poised to square up in June this year.

He didn’t shy when asked about their progress

"They're even more dangerous," James admitted to The Plain Dealer. "They're even more dangerous than they were last year and that's pretty hard to say because they were a damn great team last year and they're even better this year."

The King was also honest in praising the team when asked: “But they’re a great team, a hell of a team, probably one of the best teams ever assembled and they’re going to continue to get better and better as the season goes along.”

That statement qualifies as high praise for an adversary from James. These words come a week after Klay Thompson told the media that he was still mad about the Cleveland forward’s Halloween party that featured tombstone cookies of he and Stephen Curry.

Both teams and fanbases have been less than gracious in victory, but that all goes out the window when the two size each other up in Oracle Arena on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Two dangerous teams trying to gain any advantage that they can against the other on the road to the big title card at the end of the season. The whole world is waiting for a clash of the titans and it looks like we are well on our way.