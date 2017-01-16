Barcelona release brilliant compilation video of Lionel Messi's training goals

Lionel Messi has started 2017 in supreme form.

He has scored in all four of Barcelona's matches since the turn of the year, the first three all coming from pretty spectacular free-kicks.

As well as the goals, Messi has looked back to his fluent best and tormenting opposition defenders at every possible opportunity.

What better way to make up for missing out on the Ballon d'Or and FIFA's inaugural 'The Best' award for 2016?

And unsurprisingly, it turns out Messi doesn't simply save his ability to torture defenders for matchdays but he gives his teammates just as much of a nightmare during training too.

So just in case anyone needed any more evidence of the quality Messi is blessed with, Barcelona have released a new video of his goals from a recent training session.

You can watch it for yourself below as the 29-year-old bangs in the goals left, right and centre.

The rest of the Barcelona squad must love being able to work alongside one of the best players of a generation day-in, day-out - that is of course until they get picked to go up against him.

It doesn't matter how many players surround him or how little space he has to work with, if he's in range, he will score, time and time again.

There is one goal in particular (0:28) where Rafinha, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets all try to close Messi down and he is still able to somehow find enough room to get a shot away to beat the goalkeeper.

You've got feel sorry for defenders and goalkeepers sometimes. When Lionel Messi is in the kind of form he is right now, there really is no stopping him.

The Argentine star already has 27 goals across all competitions to his name from just 24 games this season and if he didn't already know, Cristiano Ronaldo has got a real fight on his hands this year.

