Trent Alexander-Arnold will never forget his full Premier League debut for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp threw the 18-year-old in at the deep end and started him at Old Trafford in a titanic clash against their arch-rivals.

While the youngster experienced a few nervy moments, he coped remarkably well on the big stage and didn’t allow Anthony Martial any opportunity to exploit him.

However, not everything went Alexander-Arnold’s way.

With Nathaniel Clyne playing every minute of the Premier League before Sunday’s match with United, you can’t really blame Sky Sports for being caught by surprise at his absence.

Clyne had picked up a rib injury ahead of the game and, as a result, was sidelined.

With Joe Gomez still slowly returning from a long-term injury and Alberto Moreno not being considered to play left back - allowing James Milner to switch the right back - Jurgen Klopp had no alternative but to play Alexander-Arnold.

Now, Sky Sports are pretty adept at planning for big matches but they failed to get the youngster to do the ‘green screen walk’ before Sunday.

This meant that, when the teams were displayed before the match, they had no body or legs for Alexander-Arnold.

So what did they do?

They stuck his head on the body and legs of Gomez.

While their Photoshopping skills were pretty impressive, fans noticed one big problem. Alexander-Arnold has the number 12 shorts on. His shirt number? 66.

While that was the biggest giveaway, the fact that Gomez is fairly bulky and Alexander-Arnold is very skinny and slim in was another clue.

Twitter reaction

Of course, something like this was never going to go unnoticed and Twitter was full of people pointing out Sky Sports’ cheeky attempt:

On the pitch, everything went pretty smoothly for the highly-rated youngster as he helped his side pick up a respectable 1-1 draw with United.

And his boss sang his praises following the match.

Klopp on Alexander-Arnold

“Nice, eh?” Klopp said.

“It was clear in the beginning. Then you see Anthony Martial, one of the quickest players in the Premier League, in the first two situations it was difficult and he needed a little bit of time to adapt. But then he did brilliantly.

“All the boys like him and so they wanted to help him.”

Alexander-Arnold now looks set to continue at right-back after his encouraging performance during Liverpool’s draw. The Reds face a long trip to Plymouth on Wednesday to play their FA Cup third round replay following their 0-0 draw at Anfield last week.

Clyne will no doubt come straight back in as soon as he's fit but Liverpool fans can at least be safe in the knowledge that the future at right back is in very good hands.

Maybe Alexander-Arnold needs to get down the gym to get a body like Gomez, though.

