Oakland will play host to round two of the rematch from last year’s NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors tonight.

Last time in Cleveland, the Warriors ended up losing a close game on a Kyrie Irving game-winner and a dubious no-call on Richard Jefferson.

Monday is going to be the second and final meeting between the two teams in the 2016-17 regular season and the Cavaliers organisation was considering sitting their stars for the big game.

Sitting the ‘Big 3’ has been a conversation topic all season as many fans have lamented the chance to see the biggest stars due to rest stops in their towns.

This would have been a huge lightning rod as the game airs on a major holiday in the U.S. and people have had this game circled on their calendars since the start of the season.

ESPN obtained a report that the idea was nixed in favor of gaining a bit more experience against the Dubs in a likely tune up for the championship series.

Steve Kerr says his stars would have been ready no matter what: “The only thing we can do is play. Whoever is out there is out there.”

Honestly, Golden State might have preferred to beat down Cleveland’s reserves as they haven't been able to beat the defending champions in four straight outings.

They will get their chance to get a win on Monday night, but they will have to beat them with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and LeBron James.