Although the WWE Universe has been waiting for months, it might only be a matter of time before the friendship between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho officially dissolves.

There’s no denying that the duo have provided the audience with some of the funniest moments in recent months, but it seems like the plan was to always have a blow-off match between the pair.

RUMOURS

We’ve seen numerous teases of them finally breaking up, but they have always managed to get back together and it’s resulted in Chris Jericho capturing the United States Championship from Roman Reigns.

The main plan supposedly had Owens battling Jericho at WrestleMania 33, but according to The Inquisitr, WWE could be moving their match up to the Fastlane pay-per-view instead.

The reason WWE have reportedly decided to do this is because of Jericho’s commitments to Fozzy, and his Instagram activity in recent weeks has suggested that he’s already started work on their new album, hinting that his latest stint could be coming to an end.

WWE FASTLANE

Jericho was supposed to leave in October 2016, but with the incredible success his character was having, he agreed with the company to work on a month-by-month basis, and he may not be able to stick around until April 2 and compete at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Inquisitr are also claiming that the Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble will also tie into the feud finally kicking off, with Reigns a favourite to leave the Alamodome with the title, the expectation is that Owens will turn his attention to Jericho.

WWE will have then just over a month to set up a bout between Owens and Jericho, where Owens could effectively put an end to Y2J’s current run.

It also allows WWE to give Owens a bigger match at the Grandest Stage of Them All, something else that’s been rumoured with Vince McMahon continuing to change the card.

Should Kevin Owens face Chris Jericho at Fastlane rather than WrestleMania? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

