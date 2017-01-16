Nick Young has been one of the most charming stories of the 2016-17 NBA season so far because of his return to form.

Last season was an unmitigated disaster for Swaggy P as he had to battle adversity both on and off the court.

Byron Scott’s gruff teaching methods and philosophies led to career lows across the board and his seemingly unfazed confidence took a major hit because of the change in style.

Now, the 31-year-old is averaging 13.5 points a game and plays a crucial role in Luke Walton’s rotation with the youthful Los Angeles Lakers.

With the return of Young’s shooting stroke has come the increase in his hijinks that fans find enduring and critics always point to when discrediting him.

This week, “New Girl” actor Lamorne Morris decided to have a little fun with the Swagster as he was chilling courtside at the Clippers and Lakers game.

He manages to get the shooter’s attention during warmups and Young looks over to see an image of himself in a popular meme featuring his confused face on the actor’s cell phone. The shooting guard’s reaction to the meme is priceless as he can’t help laughing at it.

Good times are back inside the Staples Center after a trying season in Kobe Bryant’s farewell campaign. The youth movement is rolling and their quirkiest Laker has his swag back.

Pretty much a tale that could only come out of Hollywood.