John Stones' first return to Goodison Park since making the big money move to Manchester City last summer could not have gone much worse.

Pep Guardiola's men were clinically torn apart by Everton on Sunday and lost 4-0 despite having over 70% possession.

Stones looked a bag of nerves throughout the 90 minutes and made countless errors on the ball which cost his side - much to the delight of the supporters from his former club.

There was one particular mistake that drew more criticism than the rest when, in stoppage time, he fired a relatively straightforward clearance straight at Seamus Coleman.

To top off a miserable afternoon for Stones, the rebound then fell to Toffees' new signing Ademola Lookman, who produced a fine finish past Claudio Bravo in the bottom corner.

Quite a unique set of circumstances don't you think?

And yet remarkably someone actually predicted that would happen.

Hours before the game had even kicked off, one optimistic Everton supporter with the Twitter handle @jordolenko tweeted that Stones would make an error in the dying minutes which would allow Lookman to score on his debut.

A Stones mistake wouldn't have been too difficult to predict, given his form this term, but stating exactly who would profit from it and when was amazing foresight.

The tweet has already been retweeted nearly 5,000 times and he has earned plenty of recognition for predicting Stones' latest gaffe.

The England international has been touted for big things and many thought Guardiola would be the perfect coach for Stones to realise his potential.

But it hasn't turned out that way and the 22-year-old has come under severe scrutiny all season.

It does look like Guardiola is prepared to stick with his young centre-back for now, however, a rapid improvement is required for City to have any chance of getting back in the title race.

In the meantime, all eyes will be on @jordolenko to see if he has any more premonitions before Everton's next match against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

