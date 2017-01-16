Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Neymar.

The worst player in FIFA history had a better shot rating than Neymar

All gamers love to play with the very best players that FIFA has to offer.

We favour sides like Real Madrid or Barcelona with the plethora of talent they possess. Playing with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is a lot of fun with the pair having the ability to beat defenders for fun and score screamers from 30-yards.

But what about the other end of the spectrum?

With FIFA allowing you to play with teams in the lower leagues - ranging all the way down to League 2 in England - there are still pretty awful players as well.

But who is the worst player in FIFA history? Well, thanks to Dream Team, we now know.

Step forward, Ian Baraclough.

Baraclough is a defender/midfielder that played for numerous football league clubs during his career, including Lincoln City, Notts County and QPR, before retiring at Scunthorpe United in 2008.

But in 2010, FIFA brought out a FUT card just for Baraclough. But why?

In 2010, Baraclough was manager of Scunthorpe and scored an incredible volley from the touchline when the ball came his way.

Hence why FIFA brought out this special card for him, giving him rating 11 for pace, passing, dribbling, defending and heading.

However, they handed him a shooting rating of 88.

To put that into context, that is better than Neymar’s shooting rating in FIFA17 - which is just 84.

But Baraclough’s managerial career didn’t stop at his wonder volley. In 2012, he was appointed manager of Sligo Rovers and is regarded as the club's most successful manager having led the club to numerous trophies during a two-year stay.

He is now currently assistant manager at League One side Oldham Athletic.

So, there you have it. If anyone asks you who the worst player in FIFA history is, you now know it’s Baraclough.

And he’s still better at shooting than Neymar.

