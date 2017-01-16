This past Sunday the wrestling world was rocked with the sad news that Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka passed away at 73-years-old, following a long battle with stomach cancer.

Snuka – who also suffered from dementia – rose to prominence in the 1980’s, becoming a fan favourite due to his charismatic character, chiselled physique, along with his athleticism and acrobatics.

LEGACY

Nobody will also ever forget a defining moment, diving 15 feet off of the steel cage onto Don Muraco.

His daughter, Tamina Snuka, is still a part of the WWE and broke the news on her official Instagram account, and it didn’t take long for those associated with the WWE to share their condolences on social media, highlighting the impact he left behind as a sports entertainer.

One of the more emotional tributes came from The Rock, reacting to the sad news by sharing an emotional story of how Superfly sat at home and re-watched his old matches – as you’ll be able to see below.

THE ROCK'S TRIBUTE

An excerpt from his post read: “My family, @saronasnukawwe gave me this amazing pic she took of her dad only a few short months ago.

“I immediately got choked up when I first saw this as she told me he sat there in this chair for hours and just watched his old wrestling promos and matches…in complete silence.

“Never said a word, just watched and reflected. Got choked up over the thought of what must’ve been going through his mind in these hours watching himself…pride, joy, regret, satisfaction, pain, love.

“I wondered if at any point he sat here wishing he could do it all over again. Or, if he sat here completely at peace with his incredible inspiring, wildly successful and at times extremely complicated life he’s lived.

“To the world, he was known as the iconic Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka but to me, he was and always will be, simple…uncle.”

While many will raise questions to his legacy outside of the ring, there’s no denying that whatever he did inside of it will ever be forgotten.

