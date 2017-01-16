The speculation regarding the replacement of the recently retired world champion Nico Rosberg has come to a conclusion with Mercedes naming Valtteri Bottas as Lewis Hamilton's new partner for 2017.

The Finnish star ended his four-year long association with Williams after making his debut with the team in 2013.

The Silver Arrows unveiled Bottas at the Brackley HQ, while Williams also confirmed their appointment of Felipe Massa after the Brazilian called time on his F1 career last September.

Article continues below

Seemingly happy by joining the world champions, Bottas was quoted by Sky Sports saying: “We did the contract today and obviously I’ve been dreaming for a long time to drive for a team like this, a team of champions.

“So I’m really proud to be part of this and proud of what you’ve achieved in the last few years but also in the whole history of Formula 1. It’s mega to be driving a Silver Arrow myself this year.”

Article continues below

His first mission

He believes there is still ample time for him to get accustomed to his new car as well as the new role, but he is geared up for the challenge.

“I can’t wait to start working properly. There is still enough time until testing to get everything sorted. My goal for the first race is to get all the points available that there’s absolutely possible in the car.

“I’m still missing my first win, so that’s the first mission.”

Bottas on Hamilton

Speaking on his camaraderie with Hamilton, the 27-year-old is of the opinion that teamwork would be the essential criteria in order sustain a successful partnership.

He added: “We can be a strong pair together. I really respect him as a driver and a person. He’s so quick, he’s a great reference for me. I’m sure we are going to be close and pushing each other forward.

“But the main thing is I’m sure we’re going to work as a team, working together to help the team as much as we can and having a good spirit.”

Massa

Massa expressed his pleasure of returning to his former team and admitted that Bottas has been given the ideal platform to showcase his talent.

BBC Sport quoted the South American ace saying: “Given the turn of events over the winter, I wish Valtteri all the best at Mercedes.

“In turn, when I was offered the chance to help Williams with their 2017 F1 campaign, it felt like the right thing to do.”

Claire Williams on Massa

Team principal Claire Williams expects a strong showing from both drivers, former and present in the entirety of the upcoming campaign.

She said: “With Valtteri having a unique opportunity to join the constructors' champions, we have been working hard to ensure that an agreement could be made with Mercedes.

“Felipe has always been a much-loved member of the Williams family, and having the opportunity to work with him again is something we all look forward to.

“He was always going to race somewhere in 2017, as he has not lost that competitive spirit, and it was important that we had a strong replacement in order for us to let Valtteri go.

“Felipe rejoining us provides stability, experience and talent to help lead us forward. He is a great asset for us.”

Mercedes prodigy Pascal Wehrlein signed for Sauber, which ultimately ends the driver saga that has been continuing for a while. With every team confirming their driver lineup, the focus now shifts to the start of the season in Australia in two months time.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms