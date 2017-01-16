Riyad Mahrez is one of the exceptional players everyone loves to watch at the peak of his powers.

The Leicester City winger was close to unstoppable for much of last season on his way to collecting a Premier League winner’s medal and the PFA Players' Player of the Year award.

Mahrez – perhaps second only to Jamie Vardy – was the most vital member of Claudio Ranieri’s squad, racking up 17 goals and 11 assists while missing just one league fixture for the entire campaign.

With three goals and two assists to his name from 20 outings, the 25-year-old hasn't enjoyed anything close to the same success individually or as a team this time around as the Foxes flounder in 15th position.

However, Mahrez now has the Africa Cup of Nations to take his mind off potential relegation for the next three weeks.

Algeria kicked off their tournament against Zimbabwe on Monday in their first appearance at the finals since 2006.

Their decade-long wait to compete in Africa’s premier international competition got off to a flying start as Mahrez opened the scoring with a trademark finish.

In the kind of move we saw countless times last term, Algeria’s main man picked up possession on the right side before shifting the ball inside his marker to curl it into the net via the far post.

Not a bad way to open your account at a major tournament. Check out the brilliant goal below.

Five minutes later, Algeria found themselves level before going behind 2-1 to their lowly opposition at the half-hour mark through goals from Kudakwashe Mahachi and Nyasha Mushekwi.

The Desert Warriors hit the woodwork twice as they fought to restore parity and they were eventually rewarded with a late second goal from their star man.

With 82 minutes on the clock, Mahrez ran at the Zimbabwe defence before beating Tatenda Mukuruva with a low driven shot from just outside the area.

Have a look at the strike below.

It might only be their first game of this Africa Cup of Nations, but it certainly suggests Mahrez will play a crucial role in determining how far Algeria go in the tournament.

