New England Patriots' Super Bowl 49 starters - where are they now?

The New England Patriots are safely through to the AFC Championship after disposing of the Houston Texans and will face the Steelers as they look to make it through to their seventh Super Bowl appearance of the 21st century.

It's only been two years since the Pats last made it to the big one, beating the Seahawks thanks to that incredible last-minute interception by Malcolm Butler that secured a 28-24 win. In the spirit of that, we've decided to take a look back at that Patriots team and see where all the starters from that game in 2015 are now. Let's just say there's been a lot of change...

QB - Tom Brady

Well, here's something that will never change. Bill Belichick has a penchant for trading away top stars at times, but that won't be happening to Brady anytime soon. He's still playing at an All-Pro level and should be a Patriot until he retires.

RB - Shane Vereen

The running back finished with 11 receptions for 64 yards to keep the Pats offense ticking over. This was Vereen's last game as a Patriot, as he joined the Giants, where he remains now.

WR - Julian Edelman

A favourite of both Brady and Belichick, Edelman had 9 catches for 109 yards and a TD in a big performance. He is still in New England, coming off a thousand yard season in 2016.

WR - Brandon LaFell

LaFell did manage to grab a touchdown in the Super Bowl, but his display obviously wasn't enough for Belichick as he now suits up in the orange stripes of the Cincinnati Bengals.

TE - Rob Gronkowski

Gronk is very much still in New England but 2016 has not been his year. The pass-catching monster has suffered injury after injury and now finds himself on IR with a back problem.

TE - Michael Hoomanawanui

Hoomanawanui had a fairly quiet Super Bowl, recording just one catch for four yards, but he still got a Super Bowl ring. Just like LaFell and Vereen before him, the big tight end is no longer in Foxboro and now plays for the Saints.

LT - Nate Solder

A titan on the offensive line, Solder was a first-round pick by the Patriots back in 2011 and has been a mainstay on offense ever since, still suiting up at left tackle and keeping Tom Brady well-protected.

LG - Dan Connolly

Perhaps most famous for his completely unintentional kick return that he nearly took all the way back for a touchdown, 2015 was Connolly's last season in the NFL before retiring with his first and only ring.

C - Bryan Stork

A BCS National Champion with Florida State and a Super Bowl winner with the Patriots, Stork has had quite a career. The fourth-round pick has also been without a team for two years and is still a free agent.

RG - Ryan Wendell

Another player who was released in the offseason following Super Bowl success, Wendell has faired better than his linemate Stork, with the former undrafted OL now at the Carolina Panthers where he plays as a backup center.

RT - Sebastian Vollmer

Another indomitable lineman on the Patriots front five, Vollmer has been, and always will be, a beast. The 6ft8 German is still on the Patriots roster but he is on injured reserve and would likely miss out on the Super Bowl if New England were to get there.

LE - Rob Ninkovich

Another player who you could see sticking around in New England until he retires is Ninkovich. The 32-year-old may be slowing down in his later years but he's still a very valued component of the Patriots defense.

DT - Vince Wilfork

The big man! Wilfork is a potential future Hall of Famer and may go down as one of Belichick's best ever draft picks after selecting Vince in the first round of the 2004 Draft out of the Miami Hurricanes. Wilfork joined the Texans in 2015 and may well have played his last ever match against the Patriots this weekend just gone.

DT - Sealver Siliga

An interesting name and an interesting career. Siliga can already be classed as a journeyman after being on six teams in six years. He just so happened to land with the Patriots in 2013 and won a Super Bowl two years later. He is now with the Bucs after a very brief stop in Seattle.

RE - Chandler Jones

There's no doubt Jones is an excellent player, but Belichick saw fit to trade the pass rusher away a year later in exchange for Jonathan Cooper and a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft which was turned into Malcolm Mitchell and Joe Thuney.

LB - Jamie Collins

Another high profile player that the Patriots decided to trade away. Collins is now on the Browns after Cleveland parted with a third-round pick in exchange for the linebacker.

LB - Dont'a Hightower

The reason why Collins was probably traded away is this man, Hightower, who looks set to be the bedrock of the Patriots defense for the next decade. The former Alabama man should be receiving a very hefty contract in the not-too-distant future.

DB - Kyle Arrington

The nickel corner is now a Baltimore Raven after being released by the Patriots a few months after the Super Bowl win.

CB - Darrelle Revis

The highest profile name in this secondary is now struggling as Father Time looks to have caught up to Revis Island. Currently at AFC East rivals the Jets, the 31-year-old Revis has definitely seen better years.

CB - Brandon Browner

Another corner and another fall from grace. Browner finds himself out of the league after a poor stint with the Saints and a failed return to Seattle following his release by New England in 2015. It's safe to say that Malcolm Butler has made sure neither Browner nor Revis are missed.

S - Patrick Chung

It is safe to say that the Patriots safeties fared much better than the DBs. Chung was released by the Patriots and went to the Eagles for a year before being brought back in and becoming a member of the Super Bowl-winning side. He will look to get his hands on another ring this year.

S - Devin McCourty

McCourty is still starring for the Patriots at the safety spot and was just named to his second Pro Bowl and his third nomination as a second-team All-Pro.

So that's where all 22 starters are now. Only nine are still on the Patriots roster. That's an incredible amount of turnaround in just two years.

