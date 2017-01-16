Manchester United spent the entirety of last summer trying to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus.

They eventually succeeded, smashing the world transfer record in the meantime in a £89 million deal.

Jose Mourinho spent a total of £150 million in his first transfer window bringing in Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly, while he also captured Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer.

Article continues below

But with United seemingly out of the title race - 12 points adrift of league leaders Chelsea - Mourinho is already setting his sights on another blockbuster signing next summer.

We’ve already heard numerous rumours concerning Antoine Griezmann but that’s exactly what they’ve been so far - rumours.

Article continues below

Well, the Independent have now given us an update - and it’s huge.

They’re claiming that Griezmann is "widely expected" to join the Red Devils next summer. They go on to say: “Sources in Madrid and Manchester say Atletico are almost resigned to losing Griezmann to United in the summer for an expected fee of around £100m”.

Wow.

While it hasn’t been the greatest campaign for United, things aren’t going too smoothly for Griezmann and co. at Atleti.

The Frenchman has scored seven goals in 17 La Liga appearances with Diego Simone’s side sitting in fourth, six points behind league leaders Real Madrid having played a game more.

The Greizmann to United rumours only really started after his great friendship with compatriot Pogba became clear. And the forward has admitted that he "always asks" Pogba about life in Manchester.

Griezmann and Pogba

"I always ask Paul Pogba about Manchester United," Griezmann told Sky in Germany. "I think they are a huge club with a really good infrastructure.

"I ask Paul about some of the players, and if they're really that good, or if Jose Mourinho is really that good.

"You hear a lot of things [speculation] about Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain but right now I don't see me moving to a new club. But it would be awesome to play alongside Paul one day."

It seems Griezmann to United is very much on the cards.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms