Manchester United will be disappointed to have seen their nine-match winning streak in the Premier League end in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

Jose Mourinho would’ve fancied his men could take all three points against the Reds given they lost once and drawn twice in their previous three outings.

It turned out to be a lucky escape for the home side with a late Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal saving them from their first league defeat since visiting Chelsea on October 23.

SUBMIT AN ARTICLE

Apply to become a GMS writer by signing up and submitting a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay5

Article continues below

The result leaves United an alarming 12 points behind the table-topping west Londoners, but they remain right in the hunt for Champions League qualification with only five points between them and second position.

While the Red Devils are still alive on all domestic and continental fronts, some are beginning to write off their chances of recovering to clinch an unlikely league title.

Article continues below

Former United captain Nemanja Vidic – who spent nine seasons at Old Trafford – has given up hope that his former club can contend for the title this season.

"Realistically we are out of the title race," he told ESPN, as per Goal. "That's my opinion. But, in recent weeks, the way we have played is encouraging. If we keep playing like that then the top three is our target."

"After 1-0, you take the 1-1. In the first half, we played well. We had three or four good chances and didn't take them. If you want to win the match, you have to take the chances we had.

"In the second half, we didn't play as good as in the first one - but we scored a goal. Ibrahimovic showed his class again. One chance, one goal. Overall, 1-1 is a fair result.”

The Premier League title race could be in for an almighty shake-up over the coming weeks if the situation involving Chelsea and Diego Costa fails to smooth over.

Should the friction between the Spaniard and Antonio Conte prove to loosen their grip at the top of the tree, the chasing pack, including United, must be ready to claw themselves back into contention.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms