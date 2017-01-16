How do you solve a problem like Diego Costa?

That’s the dilemma facing Antonio Conte right now.

An argument with his star striker, where Conte reportedly told him to “Go to China,” has the potential to derail their title charge with the forward being left out of their clash against Leicester on Saturday.

While Chelsea didn’t really miss Costa by running out 3-0 winners, it’s fairly obvious that they will need him if they want to win the league this season.

The temperamental striker has been very reserved thus far this campaign and has been in irresistible form, scoring 14 goals in 19 league matches as the Blues sit seven points clear at the top.

But, last week, Costa complained of a back problem - an issue that he felt hasn’t been taken seriously enough by the medical staff. It resulted in a row with a fitness coach and then Conte, throwing his Stamford Bridge future into doubt.

On Monday, Costa trained alone as his exclusion continued.

So when will we see Costa back in the first-team?

Costa's attitude

Well, according to the Guardian, Conte has no plans to hold clear-the-air talks with Costa. Instead, he will only make a return to the senior squad when he improves his attitude.

Conte has no reservations about leaving Costa out and would only consider him again once he’s proved willingness to fight for the cause again. To do that, Conte wants to see the right attitude when Costa does get to train with the first-team squad later this week.

There has been keen interest in Costa from China but a move in January seems highly unlikely. However, a move in the summer could well happen.

Costa’s current deal in west London expires in 2019 but plans to offer him a new contract have effectively been abandoned.

Potential suitors

And there are bound to be plenty of clubs sniffing around for him next summer if he becomes available. Last summer, he admitted he was close to making a return to Spain to join his former club, Atletico Madrid.

“I had the possibility to go to Atletico, because of a few things, the family, the life I have there but not because of Chelsea, because, here, there’s a lot of love with the supporters, with the people, so I’m here very happy,” he said at the time.

If it’s not the money of China that tempts Costa to leave Chelsea, then maybe a return to Atletico Madrid.

One thing is for sure, Chelsea fans will just be praying he sorts out his attitude from now until the summer at least as they look to win the Premier League. If not, he could be finding himself training alone for the next couple of months.

