Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Costa and Conte.

Diego Costa will only play for Chelsea again on one condition

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

How do you solve a problem like Diego Costa?

That’s the dilemma facing Antonio Conte right now.

An argument with his star striker, where Conte reportedly told him to “Go to China,” has the potential to derail their title charge with the forward being left out of their clash against Leicester on Saturday.

Article continues below

While Chelsea didn’t really miss Costa by running out 3-0 winners, it’s fairly obvious that they will need him if they want to win the league this season.

The temperamental striker has been very reserved thus far this campaign and has been in irresistible form, scoring 14 goals in 19 league matches as the Blues sit seven points clear at the top.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Packers receiver reveals shocking detail about Aaron Rodgers’ clutch late-game throw

Packers receiver reveals shocking detail about Aaron Rodgers’ clutch late-game throw

John Cena sums up Big Show's incredible physique photo in four words [Tweets]

John Cena sums up Big Show's incredible physique photo in four words [Tweets]

Triple H sparks excitement with tweet before RAW - Even Rollins reacted

Triple H sparks excitement with tweet before RAW - Even Rollins reacted

Gary Neville reveals what Chelsea players told him about Costa in training

Gary Neville reveals what Chelsea players told him about Costa in training

Twitter noticed something strange about Alexander-Arnold's body on Sky Sports

Twitter noticed something strange about Alexander-Arnold's body on Sky Sports

But, last week, Costa complained of a back problem - an issue that he felt hasn’t been taken seriously enough by the medical staff. It resulted in a row with a fitness coach and then Conte, throwing his Stamford Bridge future into doubt.

On Monday, Costa trained alone as his exclusion continued.

So when will we see Costa back in the first-team?

Chelsea v Peterborough United - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Costa's attitude

Well, according to the Guardian, Conte has no plans to hold clear-the-air talks with Costa. Instead, he will only make a return to the senior squad when he improves his attitude.

Conte has no reservations about leaving Costa out and would only consider him again once he’s proved willingness to fight for the cause again. To do that, Conte wants to see the right attitude when Costa does get to train with the first-team squad later this week.

There has been keen interest in Costa from China but a move in January seems highly unlikely. However, a move in the summer could well happen.

Costa’s current deal in west London expires in 2019 but plans to offer him a new contract have effectively been abandoned.

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League

Potential suitors

And there are bound to be plenty of clubs sniffing around for him next summer if he becomes available. Last summer, he admitted he was close to making a return to Spain to join his former club, Atletico Madrid.

“I had the possibility to go to Atletico, because of a few things, the family, the life I have there but not because of Chelsea, because, here, there’s a lot of love with the supporters, with the people, so I’m here very happy,” he said at the time.

If it’s not the money of China that tempts Costa to leave Chelsea, then maybe a return to Atletico Madrid.

One thing is for sure, Chelsea fans will just be praying he sorts out his attitude from now until the summer at least as they look to win the Premier League. If not, he could be finding himself training alone for the next couple of months.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
Francesc Fabregas
Didier Drogba
John Terry
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League
Frank Lampard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again