Chelsea fans are no closer to knowing whether Diego Costa will be among the ranks at Stamford Bridge beyond the end of this season.

Reports of a bust-up between the Spaniard and Antonio Conte has fuelled speculation he could disregard the three years remaining on his contract and force the club to sell him.

Costa has netted 14 top-flight goals this season but was dropped for the Blues’ last match away to Leicester City amid rumours he had fallen out with a fitness coach and his manager over a back injury.

It’s widely understood Chelsea are not interested in offloading the unsettled striker this January considering his vital role in pushing them to the top of the Premier League table.

Costa is thought to have received a lucrative offer from a Chinese Super League club, though other potential suitors are emerging as his uncertainty over his future in west London grows.

The Independent claims Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are keeping watch on the situation despite the Blues’ insistence the 28-year-old will not be allowed to leave before the end of the season.

That could change if either club submits an official bid for Costa during this window – a scenario that’s not out of the question given both have reportedly declared their interest to his representatives.

A return to the Vicente Calderon is more than feasible amid rumours the Spain international has frequently told friends and colleagues of his homesickness.

In addition to his personal desires, Atletico are also planning for life after Antoine Griezmann – who they concede is likely to join Manchester United next summer for approximately £100 million.

With Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez leading the line, Barcelona still boast the deadliest attacking trio in world football – at least on paper.

The La Liga giants have struggled to keep pace with Real Madrid in the title race this season largely due to a reduced goal output from their star men.

Barcelona are believed to be keen on freshening up their frontline in the near future with Costa marked as a suitable replacement for Suarez – who will celebrate his 30th birthday next week.

Chelsea fans, however, will be hoping the volatile forward can make up with Conte and have no decision to make over his future during the coming weeks or months.

The Stamford Bridge hierarchy have made their view on the situation abundantly clear, but it takes two to tango.

