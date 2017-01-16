Liverpool must have been fearing the worst ahead of their clash with Manchester United.

Their arch-rivals were heading into the match on a nine-match winning run as they looked to haul themselves back into the title race.

As for Liverpool, they were without Sadio Mane, Joel Matip and Nathaniel Clyne, while Philippe Coutinho could only make the bench.

Article continues below

If they had been offered a draw before the game, they certainly would have taken it - and that’s exactly what they achieved.

But, for the most part, it looked as though they could be taking home all three points. James Milner’s penalty gave them a 27th-minute lead but they couldn’t quite hold out with Zlatan Ibrahimovic equalising with six minutes remaining.

Article continues below

Liverpool have gained a lot of success this season thanks to Jurgen Klopp’s high-pressing. And it was that tactic that unsettled United in the early stages at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The player that appeared to enforce that most effectively was Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian hassled the likes of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo on numerous occasions and he certainly caught Thierry Henry’s attention.

Henry on Firmino

Appearing on Monday Night Football, Henry explained why he was “in awe” of what Firmino did against the Red Devils.

"He is Jurgen Klopp’s favourite player," Henry claimed.

"Not because he has the quality of a [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic but what he does in midfield is outstanding.

"Yesterday, I was in awe of what he was doing – at times it was too much. The way he bends his run forces United to play it back."

Check out the video below to see Henry highlight the occasions that Firmino performed the high press brilliantly: (fast forward to 26:30)

While Firmino has been pretty much ever-present for Liverpool this season, it’s the return of another Brazilian that has got Liverpool fans excited.

Philippe Coutinho missed almost seven weeks due to an ankle injury but has made substitute appearances in their two previous matches against Southampton and United. With him slowly getting his fitness back, it will just be a matter of time before Coutinho is fit enough to start for Klopp’s side as they attempt to overhaul Chelsea’s seven-point lead at the top of the table.

But surely it's just a matter of time before everyone starts realising just how important Firmino is to this Liverpool side but his ability to pressurise the opponents to win the ball back for his team.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms