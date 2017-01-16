Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Juventus.

Juventus unveil controversial new club logo - fans react

No part of a football club is more sacred than its crest.

It’s a representation of history, values and achievements and the most recognisable feature of any team around the world.

Clubs very occasionally update their emblem for various reasons and a meticulous degree of care is taken to ensure any changes preserve the heart and soul of the original badge.

Sometimes fans take a liking to freshening up a 100-year-old logo – but getting it right is extremely tricky considering what they embody.

Tinkering with the primary identifying symbol of a football club is a huge risk – and one that a household name in the sport will likely wish it hadn't taken.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has unveiled a new club logo during a special ceremony held at the Museum of Science and Technology in Milan.

The Italian giants have deserted their classic badge in favour of a dramatic overhaul that apparently intends to symbolise “the Juventus way of living”.

While it remains black and white… that’s effectively all it is. Gone is the unique oval shape, vertical stripes and crown over a charging bull – an animal synonymous with the city of Turin.

At first glance, its replacement is painfully bland and seemingly fails to express the prestige of the most famous and successful club in Italian football.

Frankly, what the club is trying to achieve with this new crest is unclear and it’s difficult to come up with any attractive features – especially when it’s essentially the word Juventus coupled with white two lines.

This view is shared by Juventus supporters and outsiders alike, underlining just how woeful this attempt to revamp a truly timeless football icon really is.

Here is the best of the reaction on social media.

While most are far from happy with the new design, there are also some who've warmed to it.

